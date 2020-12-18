Students and teachers are currently on their two-week winter vacation. But because Ontario is heading into a lockdown, there will be some changes when classes resume in early January.

As part of the grey zone protocols which take effect on Boxing Day, both elementary and secondary school classes will move to online learning for the week of Jan. 4.

The director of education for the District School Board Ontario North East says this one-week switch to virtual learning could prove challenging for those students who don't have access to the internet or have spotty connection.

"And so those students, we will figure out. We have teleconference numbers for those students to engage with the teachers synchronously and maybe we'll have some hard copies provided to them," Lesleigh Dye said.

"But we do recognize that a handful — well, more than a handful, but not a huge portion — of our students are challenged with [a lack of internet] connectivity."

Dye— who heads the English public board for Timmins, Kapuskasing, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores and surrounding areas— notes that any teacher with connectivity issues can work from their school for that first week back, until in-person learning resumes on Jan. 11.

