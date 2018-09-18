The head of a student nutrition program in the northeast says they're working to help as many families as possible despite the challenges that COVID-19 brings.

The Student Nutrition Program for students in Sudbury and Manitoulin has had to change how it operates as the pandemic continues. Meals and snacks now need to be pre-packaged before being distributed to schools. And organizers are also focusing on helping those who are choosing to learn at home.

"The packaged breakfasts can already be ready, and it will definitely help the school staff to monitor the food as the kids are coming in — they just grab their one breakfast and off they go," program director Angele Young says.

If families need help, Young says they should speak with their children's schools for advice.

"The principal is definitely the key. We have two frontline coordinators and we work with 100 schools. So if all the families call us, we would not be able to manage the level of incoming calls."

Young says the group recently received funding from the United Way to start a new breakfast program, which will be rolled out in 20 schools in Sudbury and seven on Manitoulin Island in the next few weeks.