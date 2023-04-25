Nipissing University and Canadore College want North Bay, Ont. homeowners and landlords to consider renting out rooms to their students.

The city's college and university have hosted a number of public meetings to inform landlords about opportunities to take on students as tenants.

"It's our opportunity to reach out to the community to connect with them about the positive outcomes that can arise from having a student rent either a room or an apartment in your home," said Carole Richardson, Nipissing University's interim vice-president of academics and research.

Richardson said a housing shortage in the community has meant both school residences have had waitlists for the last two years.

"Housing our students in the community is more important than ever," Richardson said.

"It's good for the community, it's good for the students."

Richardson said while Nipissing's enrolment hasn't increased a great deal, Canada's housing crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic has affected North Bay as much as many other communities across the country.

She said the sessions with local property owners have gone well so far.

Dan Lessard, Cambrian College's manager of communications, says the college gives students resources to help them find off-campus housing. (Submitted by Dan Lessard)

Dan Lessard, the manager of communications at Cambrian College, in Sudbury, Ont., said they had a waitlist for spots in their residences this year.

"In previous years we were either at capacity or just below capacity," he said.

"So up until this point, we've had enough residence housing to meet the demand for students who wanted it."

Lessard said the college doesn't promote particular landlords but does provide students with resources to help them find off-campus housing.

The student council also hired a lawyer to help answer any questions students might have about housing, and resolve issues they might have with landlords.

Lessard said the lawyer has held about 20 sessions with students to help them understand their rental agreements, and answer questions about housing and bylaws.

Despite the waitlist this year, Lessard said he encourages first-year students, in particular, to consider living on campus.

"There are services you get that you're not going to get if you're living off campus, and it just makes it easier to make that transition in a new community," he said.

Those services include campus security, cleaning staff and not needing transportation to campus.