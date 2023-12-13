Repair or replace? Sudbury residents invited to hear about the future of the College St. underpass

The College St. underpass is an important structure used to leave and enter Sudbury's downtown area but it is reaching the end of its life and needs to be either replaced or repaired in the next two years.

Residents are invited to hear about the city's preliminary plans in a public consultation happening Thursday between 4pm and 8pm at the Sudbury Secondary School cafeteria.

Stephen Holmes, a road engineer with the city, says there are two important reasons why residents should take an interest in the project.

"Residents are going to want a bridge they can rely on," he said, adding that the current structure is deteriorating, and a steel mesh had to be installed to prevent concrete from falling down on passing cars.

Holmes says the underpass structure is safe despite the spalling concrete. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

Holmes says any work on the underpass would have to consider the three rails on top of the structure, which are a very important part of the overall rail network.

The project is also an opportunity to redirect the flow of traffic

The second reason is that the city is using this project as an opportunity to revisit the goals formulated in its 2017 transportation master plan.

"We can't just look at this bridge in isolation," said Holmes.

He adds that the city is looking at building a roundabout at the intersection of Frood and College St. that could eventually tie in with an extension of St. Anne Road.

Stephen Holmes, a road engineer for the City of Greater Sudbury, is pictured here standing in front of the College St. underpass. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"The goal is to provide a simpler, more direct access from Notre-Dame to Elm St. that bypasses the downtown area," he explained.

"The end goal is to make Elm St. a more pedestrian, cycling destination type street, rather than making it the main thoroughfare through the city."

Holmes says the city has already reviewed the different options for the College St. underpass.

It considered costs, expected life cycles, disruptions to services and infrastructure improvements.

Ultimately, it believes repairs emerge as the best option. That solution would extend the use of the College St. underpass by another 25 years.

An entirely new structure would have an expected life cycle of about 80 to 100 years.