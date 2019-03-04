The union representing workers at the Victor M. Power Airport in Timmins say although a deal has not been reached, a strike that was supposed to start on Monday at 6 p.m. is on hold.

The Union of Canadian Transportation Employees gave strike notice on Saturday after workers voted in favour of a strike mandate.

Both sides participated in mediation talks on Monday but no deal was reached. The union says those talks are expected to continue in the coming days.

"Throughout this process, all we've wanted was to get back to the bargaining table," Martin Mike, UCTE regional vice-president for Ontario said.

"Since we're finally making some progress, we want to keep the conversation going until we reach a deal. While negotiations continue, travellers can rest assured that the airport will remain fully operational."

The union represents 19 airport workers in Timmins.

In a statement, the city said it is disappointed a deal hasn't been reached yet but adds if strike action is taken, it does not anticipate any significant delays.