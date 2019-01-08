Sudbury city council will meet Tuesday to discuss plans for the future of the city.

A report created by senior staffers will be used as a starting point for the strategic plan. According to the city, it's the process of "identifying the unique and valuable activities that produce significant, desired changes to the current environment."

The meeting will be facilitated by Chris Bart, a former professor of strategy and governance.

He has assisted many other municipalities with the creation of their strategic plans.

The plan is in the early phases, but it could address infrastructure, growth and environmental sustainability. It will also look at issues around community trust and confidence.

In March, a two-day session facilitated by Bart will be held with city councillors to discuss the plan. The first draft is expected to be ready in April.

Council is planning on approving the final strategic plan by June 25.