New Sudbury back online, Sudbury Hydro says

There is good news from Greater Sudbury Hydro following the clean-up after Monday's storm.

Wendy Watson, who speaks for the utility, said all poles and primary power lines have been restored and are in service.

The last section, around Woodbine Avenue, was energized around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Watson says about 30 homes are still without electricity as they await electricians to repair the service masts or for ESA authorization to connect.

Sudbury hydro crews had help from their counterparts from Huntsville, Sault Ste. Marie, and North Bay, as well as forestry crews from West Nipissing.

Further clean-up continues again today.

Meanwhile, the city is also providing curbside pickup for any spoiled food to be disposed of, as well as fallen trees or branches.

More information on that is expected in the coming days.