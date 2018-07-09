A storm that tore through Greater Sudbury around five p.m. Monday caused power outages and uprooted mature trees.

Greater Sudbury Hydro says outages are widespread and crews are working on the problems but there is no estimated time of restoration.

Spokesperson Wendy Watson says four thousand customers are without power and some may be without power overnight as the utility works to respond to emergencies first.

A tweet from the company mentions that Minnow Lake, New Sudbury and the Flour Mill were hit particularly hard. The utility is warning people to stay at least 10 metres away from downed lines. As well, Hydro is asking people not to call so that the phone lines are clear for emergencies. It says to use social media to report problems instead.

. Property damage to personal/business property (trees/flooding/etc), pls call your insurance company. If roadway is flooded or tree is down across road, pls call the city. 9-1-1 is for emerg purposes only. All emergency responders & hydro crews are working as quickly as possible —@SudburyPolice

Greater Sudbury Police are warning that some traffic lights are out and people should treat them as four-way stops.

In a tweet, police say they're responding to a number of collisions and they are also asking people to stay off the water and the roads as the weather continues to be unsettled.

Trees are reported down in many neighbourhoods including in New Sudbury (Yvon Theriault (Radio-Canada))

One person who was on Barrydowne when the storm hit witnessed two hydro poles knocked over. Stewart McCall is a farmer who was making a delivery to a hydroponic store.

McCall says a hydro pole and transformer were resting on the business owner's truck. He also describes tree limbs on vehicles and a lot of damage in New Sudbury.

At his home in Garson, the wind blew open the secure area for his chickens so he had to round them up in the downpour.

McCall says the rain was much needed on the farm but he says he is a little overwhelmed by the amount that came down.