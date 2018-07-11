Work continues in New Sudbury to clean up after major storm
Race against the clock for some food vendors
Residents and businesses in Greater Sudbury are still picking up the pieces after a microburst wreaked havoc on the city Monday.
New Sudbury was hit particularly hard by the storm. At least 12 pole fires and close to 100 downed trees or power lines were reported in that area alone.
Greater Sudbury Hydro crews continued to work to restore electricity to hundreds of residents throughout Tuesday, all while trying to keep the public away from downed power lines.
On Cardinal Court, nearly every house still featured a tree split in half or leaning precariously over roofs or cars on Tuesday. Jennifer Ames spent the day on her lawn handing out coffee to workers and neighbours without electricity.
She recalled how the street was flooded "up to our knees." The storm, though, seems to have brought the neighbourhood together.
"Everybody was out helping, and actually people were just walking and checking in on everybody," said Ames. "Then we all kind of sat in our lawn chairs, had a little bit of wine and chatted with each other, because there's nothing else we could do.
"I think it's Sudbury; anywhere in Sudbury, if this happens, I think everybody just seems to pull together and help each other out."
Race against the clock
Workers at Smith's Food Markets on Lasalle Boulevard scrambled in the pitch-black store with head lamps on.
Two massive cooling units were knocked clean off their moorings and hung off the store's roof. With no electricity in the building Tuesday, time was the enemy for manager Anthony Ciccone and his co-workers.
"Right now we're trying to keep as much product fresh as we can by bringing it to the other locations," explained Ciccone. "With all the bacteria growing on the food, we've got to get it out of here as fast as we can."
But he said he's thankful that's all he has to worry about.
"It could have been way worse," he noted. "We're lucky none of the hydro lines hit the building because they all fell the other way. Thank God for that."
-With files from Jean-Loup Doudard
