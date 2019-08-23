A Sudbury man is concerned about 11 puppies that he says were stolen from his house.

Matthew Wyness says he returned home after work, late Wednesday evening, to discover that his 11 blue nose pitbull terrier pups were missing.

The litter of blue nose "bullies" came from two different mothers. Three of the puppies were six weeks old and eight were only two weeks old.

Wyness says he's especially concerned about the safety of the younger pups.

"They need constant attention and care, like 24-hour care. Hopefully whoever took the puppies is doing that because if they're not, they're not going to survive and that's the main concern," Wyness said.

Rosie was the mother to three of the puppies that Matthew Wyness says were stolen from his house on Wednesday evening. (Submitted by Matthew Wyness)

Earlier in August Wyness posted on Facebook that the puppies would be up for sale once they were old enough to leave their mothers. The two week old puppies, especially, were not ready to be separated from their mother, still needing constant attention and care.

Since the puppies went missing on Wednesday, Wyness posted the missing pups on Facebook. People from all over the province have called and messaged him, Wyness said. His Facebook post has received thousands of shares.

He said many people are concerned and want to help find the puppies, however, not all the comments are positive.

"Everyone thinks this is a puppy mill," he said. "This isn't a puppy mill. If it was I'd have cages upon cages and puppies on puppies and dogs. I live in a residential house, this isn't a puppy mill by any means."

"I just try and brush it off, my main focus here is that all the puppies are returned safe and sound."

He said the past couple of days have been hard for everyone, he and his children have been giving extra attention to the two mother dogs.

On Wednesday, Matthew Wyness says he came home to find that 11 puppies had been stolen from his house. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

"We're coping, we're trying to cope with all of this... [my kids] are trying to do the same thing I'm doing, which is console the mothers and give them a lot of attention and trying to get them over this devastation," he said.

There hasn't been any leads to who took the dogs yet. He said he doesn't know who would have taken the young dogs, but believes that it was someone or a group of people who know him and are familiar with the dogs in the house.

Greater Sudbury Police Services are investigating the break and enter and theft of the puppies.

"The investigation into the matter is ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident or video surveillance equipment in the area is asked to contact police," GSPS said in an email to CBC News.

Wyness said he and friends and family have been contacting animal shelters, veterinary clinics and pet stores in the Sudbury area in hopes of finding more information.

"My main focus here is all the puppies that are returned safe and sound, even if they just drop them off somewhere I'll be happy, as long as they're safe and sound, that's all that matters over here," Wyness said.