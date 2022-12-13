Sudbury, Ont., family wants stolen dachshund lawn ornament returned

A Greater Sudbury, Ont., mother is calling on whoever stole her family's Christmas lawn ornament in the shape of a dachshund to return it as soon as possible.

Amanda Alexander said the dachshund lawn ornament, which they purchased at Canadian Tire, meant a lot to her son.

"We actually have a dachshund dog ourselves and this was very close to my son to have this type of ornament because it represents the pet that we have and how much love he has for our pet as well," she said.

"So that was quite upsetting when that particular item had gone missing," she said.

It was her husband who noticed the lawn ornament was gone when he looked at the video feed from the Ring doorbell camera on Monday.

But because the camera was set up only to capture movement on their driveway, it didn't record video of the theft in action.

Alexander said they reported the theft to Greater Sudbury police, but had not heard back from an officer as of Tuesday.

Alexander said she suspects whoever stole the lawn ornament might just like the breed.

"They may have some sort of attachment to it, whether it's watching the movie, Toy Story, or having a family member with the breed as a pet," she said.

She said her family might not replace the ornament right away because it "might go missing again."

But she said they have already reassessed their doorbell camera so it can also capture movement on their front lawn.

In an email to CBC News, Greater Sudbury Police spokesperson Katilyn Dunn said thefts for decorations or ornaments seem up this holiday season compared to last year.

From Nov. 12 to Dec. 12, 2021 there were four such incidents in Greater Sudbury. For the same dates this year, police have counted 10 reported incidents.