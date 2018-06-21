Backhoe stolen in Callander
Ontario Provincial Police say someone stole a backhoe worth about $65,000 in Callander, south of North Bay.
Police say someone drove it away from the scene
Police say it was taken some time Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
The machine is described as a 2009 yellow Caterpillar Backhoe 420E.
An investigation shows it was driven away from the scene. Police say the suspect is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
