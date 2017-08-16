Nickel mining giant Vale says its Stobie Mine site will be demolished over the next few months.

The operation was shut down in 2017.

"The aging headframes are being demolished to reduce maintenance costs and pave the way for potential new development currently being studied at the Stobie Mine site," said Patrick Boitumelo, head of mining and milling for Vale's North Atlantic Operations.

The company says the work will be done between mid-October and mid-December, with all three headframes being demolished.

"Shafts seven and eight will be dismantled by carefully removing pieces of the headframes from the top down, starting Oct. 13," the company stated in a news release.

Shaft nine will be blasted down the second week of November.

Some buildings at the site have already been removed, such as the crusher plant, mill and hoist building. Others are set to follow.

The company says demolition activity is not expected to impact the community, but residences and businesses in close proximity to the mine site may hear or feel minor activity related to the demolition of the No. 9 shaft.

They are also asking the public to stay away from the site for safety reasons.

"After operating for more than 100 years in the Sudbury Basin, Stobie Mine has a certain nostalgia to it," Boitumelo said in the news release.

"It has a rich history of contributing to our business and our community. We cherish that history while looking forward to the future growth of operations."