Watch as the Stobie Mine head frame is blasted from the Sudbury skyline
A 'full circle situation' as Toronto-based filmmaker hired to document the blast has Sudbury roots
Sudburians may be used to feeling the odd blast from nearby mines, but this particular one may feel like it has the weight of history behind it.
The head frame at Frood-Stobie mine, originally built in 1966, and a prominent feature of Sudbury's landscape, was demolished by mining company Vale Thursday morning.
Although the site wasn't opened to the public during the blast, the moment the structure fell was captured by Toronto-based film company Concrete Pictures. Coincidentally, the company has a Sudbury connection– co-owner Jonathon Stewart was raised in Onaping, where his father and grandfather worked in the mines.
"I wasn't interested in being a miner, even though essentially half my family were all miners," Stewart said. "But here I find myself back at a mine. It's sort of a full-circle situation."
Stewart left the region as a teenager, but returned to play hockey in Azilda, years later. He's also been able to visit his old community, where several of his relatives worked at the mine in Levack 20-plus years ago.
"I've popped in a couple of times just to see the old house, and it's funny to see how small everything seems to be now," Stewart said. "We spent a lot of Christmases there, my grandparents lived on First Avenue, and we'd go skiing at the ski hill."
"But it was a different time back then, though," he said. "There was a lot of activity back then when the mines were super active. There was tons of kids, and for whatever reason, it was was awesome growing up there. It was fun."
Footage of the blast
The footage was captured with the use of drones, GoPros and other video equipment.
According the Stewart, the "exhilarated" voices of engineers, the blast master and a handful of Vale employees can be heard following the blast.
"it was pretty amazing. When that blast goes, You could feel it, it goes right through you," Stewart said. "It's quite the impact, tough to describe."
"You feel it, that's for sure."
Earlier in the week, Vale spokespeople said the moment was "iconic" but necessary as the company moves forward.
Plans also remain in place-- with no firm date, yet-- for the demolition of another Sudbury landmark, the Superstack.
CBC's Morning North also had a chance to speak to one of the first workers at Stobie, Paddy Walsh. You can listen to that interview by clicking the audio link below.
As for the Concrete Pictures, they're also at work at another northern location, getting time-lapse footage of the construction of a wooden bridge near Nipissing FIrst Nation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.