Still some unanswered questions with the new federal dental plan, says Timmins, Ont. orthodontist

A Timmins, Ont. orthodontist welcomes the federal government's new dental plan, but says it still leaves a lot of questions unanswered before it rolls out to seniors later this year.

The federal government unveiled its $13-billion Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) on Monday which could provide dental coverage for as many as nine million Canadians.

The plan applies to households with an annual income under $90,000 that don't already have dental insurance through an employer or other plan.

Seniors aged 87 and older will be able to apply for the plan first, and other groups will be folded into the plan at later dates. All eligible adult applicants should be able to apply to the plan sometime in 2025.

"As a dental professional, this is an historic investment into oral health and I think that we can all agree that anything that allows more people to see their dentist on a regular basis is a great thing," said Dr. LouAnn Visconti, an orthodontist who practices in Timmins.

"It could be an absolute game changer for the overall health of Canadians."

While Visconti said the plan is a positive step for oral health overall, some details still need to be ironed out.

"With this new plan will I be allowed to see my own dentist or to choose the dentist that I want to see?" she asked.

"Will the plan replace any current work, school and or group dental benefits?"

In Ontario there are two public dental programs for children from low-income families and seniors, respectively.

Visconti said it's not clear yet if the federal plan would replace the Healthy Smiles Ontario and Ontario Seniors Dental Care programs.

"We're hoping that that this program would not make those other programs obsolete, or that the the provincial government would say, 'You know what, we're going to take this money now and divert it to another use.'"

Public Health Sudbury and Districts helps administer parts of two provincial dental programs for low-income children and seniors. (Frédéric Projean/Radio-Canada)

More people qualifying for dental care

Jodi Maki, a health promoter with Public Health Sudbury and Districts, said both provincial programs have a much lower financial threshold to qualify than the federal plan.

"For the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program, seniors aged 65 years and over qualify if they have an annual net income of $22,200 or less for a single senior, and for a combined annual net income of $37,100 for a couple," she said.

The Healthy Smiles Ontario program is for children aged 17 and under from low-income families. The financial threshold to qualify is based on the number of children in the household. A family with one child, for example, would qualify with a household income of $26,551 or lower.

A family with five children would be eligible with an annual household income of $34,586 or less.

Maki said giving more Canadians access to oral care can prevent serious health problems and save money in other areas of health care.

"There are many people who don't have access to dental benefits who have to seek relief somewhere," she said.

"So they do end up going to emergency rooms or primary care providers for treatment."

Maki said poor oral health can lead to other issues, including diabetes and heart problems.