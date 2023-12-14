North Bay, Ont. police charge convicted Sudbury murderer for sexual assault

A man convicted earlier this year with one of the most infamous murders in Sudbury's history, has now been charged by North Bay Police for sexual assault, criminal harassment and forcible confinement.

Police said in a press release they received information from Greater Sudbury Police regarding a historical sexual assault that happened in North Bay between 2015 and 2016.

Steven Wright, 44, lived in North Bay at the time of the alleged sexual assault. He is currently serving a life sentence, with eligibility for parole after 12 years, for the murder of Renée Sweeney in 1998.

North Bay police said Wright was informed of the new charges against him while in custody in Kingston, Ont.

They have not provided any more details about the charges.

In March, a jury found Wright guilty of murdering Sweeney, who was 23 at the time of her death.

Sweeney was stabbed to death while working at a Sudbury video store.