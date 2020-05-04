Accused Renee Sweeney killer Steve Wright denied bail a second time

Steve Wright, the man accused of stabbing Renee Sweeney to death in Sudbury in 1998 when he was just 18 years old, has been refused bail a second time.

Justice Edward Gareau issued his decision by teleconference on Thursday afternoon.

This followed a two-day bail review hearing that was held last week. The details of the arguments being made by the Crown and defence cannot be released under a court-ordered publication ban.

Wright, now 40, was arrested in December 2018 and denied bail the first time by Justice Gareau in February 2019. He's been held at the Sudbury jail since then.

The next step as the case slowly makes its way to trial is an attempt by the defence to have the case heard in a court and by a jury from outside of Sudbury.

That change of venue motion is set to be considered by a Sudbury court on June 22 and 23.