It will be another few weeks before Sudbury finds out if the man accused of murdering Renee Sweeney 21 years ago will get released on bail.

A court heard some 12 hours of testimony this week in the bail hearing of 39-year-old Steven Wright.

On Thursday afternoon, Justice Edward Gareau said he would need more time to consider the evidence.

He is expected to deliver his decision on March 27.

Wright was arrested in December and charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of Sweeney from Jan. 27, 1998, when Wright would have been 18.