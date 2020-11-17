The man accused of stabbing Renee Sweeney to death in Sudbury over 20 years ago will get his day in court this spring.

The murder of trial for 41-year-old Steven Wright has been scheduled to start May 25 and last for five weeks.

It has been almost two years since he was first charged with the murder from 1998 when he was 18 years old.

Wright has been held in the Sudbury jail since then awaiting his trial.

His lawyers attempted to get the trial moved out of the city arguing that potential jurors in Sudbury had been tainted by years of media coverage, but that was rejected.

However, the judge did rule that the trial could be moved out of Sudbury or held somewhere other than the city's courthouse because of COVID-19 restrictions.