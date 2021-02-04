Amid public health concerns related to the pandemic, Ontario Superior Court is rescheduling the trial date for Steven Wright, the man accused of murdering Renee Sweeney more than 20 years ago.

His new trial date will be Oct. 25, "by which time the provincial government hopes to have most people vaccinated," a court document read.

Wright has indicated that he is "prepared to waive the effect of this delay on his right to trial within a reasonable time."

It's been more than two years since he was charged in the murder case.

The change in trial date also affects the dates for other pre-trial motions, including March 22 to 25 for the disclosure motion, and June 14 to 18 and 21 to 24 for the balance of the pre-trial motions.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

Wright, who is in his early 40s, is being held in the Sudbury jail.