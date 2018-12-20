Steven Wright, the man charged with first degree murder in the death of Renee Sweeney, will be back in court in January.

He made an appearance via video on Thursday and the case was adjourned until Jan. 3. No date has been set for a bail hearing.

Wright is charged with first degree murder in connection with the 1998 death of Renee Sweeney, 23, in Sudbury.

The Laurentian University student was stabbed to death while working at a Paris Street video store.

On Dec. 11, police charged Wright in North Bay with first degree murder.