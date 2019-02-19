A bail hearing is underway in Sudbury for the man accused of murdering Renee Sweeney 21 years ago.

Robert Steven Wright, 39, was arrested in December and charged with first degree murder.

Police say he stabbed Sweeney to death while she worked behind the counter of an adult video store on the morning of Jan. 27, 1998.

A couple of dozen people attended the beginning of the bail hearing Tuesday, having to pass by a security screening including metal detectors to get inside the courtoom.

Wright sat in the prisoner's box wearing a blue dress shirt and glasses. He has a thick grey beard and thin, balding hair.

Renee Sweeney was stabbed 30 times while she worked at an adult video store in Sudbury. (Supplied)

At the time of the murder he would have been 18 and attended Lockerby Composite high school, a short walk from the video store where Sweeney worked.

Wright looked straight ahead, showing little reaction to the evidence presented at the hearing, looking down occasionally to make notes on a pad provided by his lawyers.

Wright's lawyers are arguing that he be released on bail while he awaits trial.

Sudbury police investigators say Wright was not a suspect during the last 20 years of the investigation until they received a tip in November.

This is the first time the evidence against Wright is being presented and tested in court.

But none of the details can be made public under a court-ordered publication ban.