OPP identify motorcyclist killed in Hwy 17 crash
OPP say Steven Poulin of Sudbury is the victim of the Dec. 22 two-vehicle collision near Long Lake Road in Sudbury
Steven Poulin, 26, of Sudbury was driving a motorcycle when he was killed
Police have released the name of the motorcycle driver who died in a crash in Sudbury last week.
Steven Poulin, 26, of Sudbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP say the two-vehicle crash happened December 22 at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Highway 17 just east of Long Lake Road in Sudbury.
The eastbound motorcycle crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a pickup truck.
Both vehicles caught fire on impact.
The driver of the pickup was not hurt.
OPP continue to investigate the crash.
With files from Jessica Pope
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.