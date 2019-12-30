Police have released the name of the motorcycle driver who died in a crash in Sudbury last week.

Steven Poulin, 26, of Sudbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say the two-vehicle crash happened December 22 at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Highway 17 just east of Long Lake Road in Sudbury.

The eastbound motorcycle crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Both vehicles caught fire on impact.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

OPP continue to investigate the crash.