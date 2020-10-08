Judge says accused Renee Sweeney killer should be tried in Sudbury

The man accused of stabbing Renee Sweeney to death has lost his bid to have the murder trial moved outside of Sudbury.

Steve Wright's lawyers had argued for a change of venue at hearings held in the summer.

Some of the reasons for the judge's decision are protected by a publication ban.

There is no word yet on when the murder trial will be held.

This December marks two years since Wright, now 41, was charged with the murder, which happened when he was 18 in 1998.