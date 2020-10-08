Skip to Main Content
Judge says accused Renee Sweeney killer should be tried in Sudbury
The man accused of stabbing Renee Sweeney to death has lost his bid to have the murder trial moved outside of Sudbury.
Erik White · CBC News ·
Renee Sweeney was stabbed to death in January 1998 while working in a store in Sudbury. (Supplied)

Steve Wright's lawyers had argued for a change of venue at hearings held in the summer.

Some of the reasons for the judge's decision are protected by a publication ban.

There is no word yet on when the murder trial will be held.

This December marks two years since Wright, now 41, was charged with the murder, which happened when he was 18 in 1998.

 

