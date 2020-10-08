A Sudbury judge will rule next month on whether the man charged with one of the most notorious murders in the northern Ontario city's history should be released on bail.

Justice Patrick Boucher heard arguments for several hours Friday why 42-year-old Steve Wright should be let out of jail while he awaits trial.

He has been behind bars since he was arrested three years ago for the 1998 stabbing of Renee Sweeney.

Wright was previously denied bail following hearings in February 2019 and again in May 2020.

This latest bail hearing comes after Wright was transferred from the Sudbury jail to a facility in the Toronto area, after contracting COVID-19.



The evidence the court heard during the virtual hearing is covered by a publication ban and cannot be made public until after the murder trial.

It has been delayed several times because of the pandemic and changes to the Wright's defence team.

Right now, it is scheduled to begin at the Sudbury courthouse in September 2022.

Justice Boucher is expected to release his decision on the latest bail request on Jan. 17.