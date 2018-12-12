A bail hearing for a North Bay man charged with first degree murder in a 20-year-old Sudbury homicide case has been postponed.

On Tuesday, 39-year-old Robert Steven Wright, also known as Steve Wright, was arrested at the North Bay Regional Health Centre in North Bay where police say he works as a laboratory technician.

He's been charged with first degree murder in the death of Renee Sweeney. In January 1998, Sweeney was working at a video store in Sudbury when she was stabbed 30 times.

Police say at the time, Wright was an 18-year-old student in Sudbury who was attending Lockerby Composite School.

The bail hearing for Wright was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, but is now set to take place on Dec. 20.

Since his arrest on Tuesday, police say three search warrants have been executed in locations associated to him. Police say they are now "examining the items seized during the warrants."

Police add interviews are also being done with potential witnesses and officers are in the "process of reviewing all of the information that has been received in an effort to determine any link between him and Renee."

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sudbury Police.