Not long before Steve Matusch died, he asked his friend and employee to make sure his company Ionic Mechatronics continued to sponsor a local running race each year.

Matusch is known in Sudbury for many things, including starting his company and also founding Sudbury Rocks. Now, he will be remembered by helping post secondary students achieve their goals. His company has set up two scholarships in his name.

"He always called himself a tech-geek," Andre Dumais, general manager of the company said. "He was a lot of things to a lot of people."

Dumais assured him the company would continue to be the title sponsor for the event.

Matusch started his company in the late 1990's which focuses on industrial automation. Dumais says Matusch always wanted to support local, including hiring students from the area.

To remember Matusch, his company has started up two post-secondary scholarships, one for a student at Laurentian and the other for a Cambrian College student. Both schools have mechatronics programs.

"Because of people like Steve, we have the ability to do real automation," Dumais said.

"The memory of Steve Matusch will live on."