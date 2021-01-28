Sturgeon Falls family recovering from COVID-19 warn others to 'take precautions'

A family that moved north to Sturgeon Falls to escape COVID-19 is warning people here they are not immune.

Steve Fortin, 54, his wife Kathleen and two young daughters moved in August from Niagara. They were worried about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in southern Ontario.

Then in December, Steve got a a runny nose, but didn't get tested. On Jan. 1, he was hit with a severe case of COVID-19, causing such pain and fatigue he feared for his life.

Now he's pleading with people, especially in small towns, to take precautions more seriously.

"A lot of people just don't think they can get it," he told Up North CBC's Jessica Pope.

"I mean, it's a bad way to live because, if you do get it, and you get a severe case, if you pull through you're gonna wish you took the precautions that were needed."

Fortin says he wife was also very sick and his two daughters tested positive but did not feel as sick.

He says he is still recovering from his symptoms and wishes, looking back, that he had been more careful.

