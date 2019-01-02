Steve Butland has been named the recipient of the 2018 Medal of Merit in Sault Ste. Marie.

The award is given out annually to individuals or groups who have made extraordinary contributions to the community or who have achieved honours in athletics, cultural or academic fields.

Butland is no stranger to politics or education. He started his career as a teacher and educator and worked for more than 34 years as vice-principal in several Sault Ste. Marie elementary schools.

Between 1988 and 1993, he was the New Democrat member of Parliament in the community. After that, he was elected as a municipal councillor and also served one term as the city's mayor. He didn't seek re-election in the 2018 municipal election.

"His longevity in politics speaks to a reputation earned through hard work and passionate advocacy for Sault Ste. Marie and its residents," current mayor Christian Provenzano said.

"It is important to recognize and acknowledge that Steve's contributions to our community go beyond politics. Through his time as an educator and his efforts as a volunteer, Steve has positively impacted the lives of many Saultites."