A Sudbury teen is receiving $25,000 to help further her education in engineering.

Katiya Gareau-Jones won a national scholarship in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math). She's one of five recipients of the 2020 Ingenium-NSERC STEAM Horizon program.

"It's going to help a lot," Gareau-Jones said. She says she currently has a part time job at a hardware store. "It's really going to help with all my funds."

Gareau-Jones, a grade 12 student at l'école secondaire du Sacré-Coeur in Sudbury, says she will be attending Cambrian College in the fall to study engineering. She says she eventually wants to attend Lakehead University in Thunder Bay to study structural engineering.

She says she's always been creative and loves making things.

"In engineering, you can really express your creative skills," she said. "It really interests me. I could really have an impact on the world and make it a better place and have my part while doing so."

Gareau-Jones says she hopes to eventually design more eco-friendly buildings that use more sustainable energy.

Her advice to other young women? Don't be scared.

"You're going to school to learn," she said. "There's also not very many girls in the STEAM fields and I feel they shouldn't be intimidated by that or scared to do it."