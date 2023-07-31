Sudbury theatre groups draw the curtains to a new merger

A year after the Sudbury Theatre Centre (STC) and YES Theatre began performing together out of the STC building, the two companies have confirmed that they plan to take the amalgamation route.

This means that the two performance companies will form a single entity.

"Honestly, it's going to be a lot less work", according to general manager for STC and YES Theatre, Scott Dennison.

"Because right now, we're managing two budgets, two bank accounts, two payrolls, two this, two that."

Now, the merger will allow STC and YES Theatre to combine balance sheets and share resources.

Last May, the STC partnered with YES Theatre with the ultimate goal to form a merger. The two companies shared an artistic director and general manager, but continued to operate as separate entities. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Last May, the STC partnered with YES Theatre, after being hit with a debt of more than half a million dollars due to a lack of attendance and a drop in revenue.

Over the course of this pilot partnership, the two companies shared an artistic director and general manager, but continued to operate as separate entities, with the goal of a potential merger in the future.

"The success has been completely overwhelming," Alessandro Costantini, the artistic and managing director for STC and Yes Theatre said.

"This year has been an absolute shining example of what this model is and this idea of a community driven professional theatre".

In an interview with CBC's Morning North host Markus Schwabe, Constantini and Dennison announced that they surpassed $1,000,000 in ticket sales since last July.

Constantini says the revenue generated through the partnership has gone towards creating more job opportunities, as well as renovations around STC's space.

STC and YES Theatre are currently seeking legal and financial counsel to help figure out the specifics of the merger. Members of both theatre groups will then be invited to vote on this amalgamation.

Refettorio opening delayed

In addition to the merger, the companies were scheduled to inaugurate downtown Sudbury's new Refettorio Outdoor Theatre in the second week of August, starting with a performance of Romeo and Juliet followed by Forever and Always: The Music of Shania Twain.

However, the opening has pushed to August 22nd due to construction and supply chain delays.

Alessandro Costantini stands above the Refettorio, in downtown Sudbury, as construction crews complete the outdoor theatre. Last April, YES Theatre received a $750,000 grant from the province to help build the space, estimated to cost $2.8 million at that time. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

"Construction is a beast of a thing," Constantini said.

Last April, YES Theatre received a $750,000 grant from the province to help build the space, estimated to cost $2.8 million at that time.

Dennison added, "It's a tricky site too, right? Right downtown, sandwiched between two big buildings. So not a lot of room to maneuver."

"Outdoor theatres exist in parks or amphitheatres in ancient space, not in parking lots," Constantini pointed out.

The two said the decision to hold back the theatre's opening came as they wanted to ensure that the performer, volunteers and staff had the time to immerse themselves in the space before welcoming audiences.