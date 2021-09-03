Sentencing hearing continues in Stavropoulous attempted murder case in Sudbury
28-year old pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman and her baby in a store parking lot in June 2019
It's day two of a three-day sentencing hearing in Sudbury for Alexander Stavropoulos.
The 28-year old has pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and one count of breach of probation in connection with a June 2019 incident in the parking lot of Michael's craft store.
A mother and her baby were victims of a random attack. The mother was stabbed in the neck and the baby injured.
Both the crown and the defence wrapped up their questioning of expert witness Dr. Jonathan Gray.
He is a forensic psychologist who assessed Stavropoulos in September 2020, more than a year after the incident.
The court had commissioned Gray to conduct the assessment to determine if he should be designated a dangerous offender.
Gray provided a 67-page report from his assessment. He did not determine Stavropolous to be a dangerous offender, however the assessment did conclude there was a high risk to re-offend.
Several victim impact statements were expected Friday afternoon.
A third day, Sept. 27, has been set aside to continue the sentencing hearing.
Stavropoulos was already known to police, as he was involved in an incident at the Sudbury transit terminal in 2018.
With files from Angela Gemmill
