Ontario's proposed planning policies could create problems in northern cities

The Ford government wants to build more housing, but some solutions it proposes to achieve this could pose challenges for communities in the north of the province.

In early April, Ontario released a new provincial planning statement.

If implemented in its current form, that policy will guide how, where and when Ontario municipalities can grow.

The statement applies province-wide, which means northern rural communities will have to follow the same policy as denser and more developed areas in southern Ontario.

In sum, the provincial planning statement eases rules around land use to open up more space for development.

The City of Greater Sudbury's senior planner, Bailey Chabot, says that the proposed changes present both opportunities and challenges.

Her main concern relates to the delivery of municipal services.

Developing outside of serviced areas

When new areas are developed, they need to be serviced with water and sewer systems.

"There seems to be a de-prioritization of municipal services over private, communal services," she said.

Private communal services, like septic tanks, are owned and operated by those who use them.

"The statement is saying that municipal services are still the priority [for land development], but communal servicing is an option."

Bailey Chabot prepared a report for the City of Greater Sudbury's planning committee detailing how the province's policy will affect development in the community. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

The issue, according to Chabot, is that the City of Greater Sudbury and other northern communities have a lot of rural, unserviced land.

"As development occurs outside of those serviced areas, there are potential issues," said Chabot.

Paula Boutis counsels the Municipal and Land Use Planning group at the law firm Aird & Berlis. She is helping municipalities understand the legal implications of the new planning statement.

She says that, while the statement doesn't force municipalities to extend services to more rural areas, the question of how to provide services remains.

"It's actually a problem everywhere. Infrastructure is a huge barrier to building more housing," said Boutis.

Chabot adds that the City has already developed master plans for development and delivering services, and the provincial policy would change these.

"We're concerned about the financial implications," said Chabot.

Converting agricultural land

Another challenge within the planning statement concerns the conversion of agricultural land for residential purposes.

Chabot says it's a process city staff analyzed back in 2018. They found the great majority of newly created lands in rural areas hadn't yet been built upon.

Boutis is not convinced that opening up more land will necessarily lead to more housing.

The new planning statement would allow municipalities to create lots in agricultural land. (Erik White/CBC )

"What is slowing down the approval of housing right now is a complicated question," she said.

"It's a market question, a financial question," said Boutis.

"Having more approvals, which is what a lot of this [planning statement] has been geared at, won't necessarily result in houses getting built faster."

But the proposed planning statement also contains opportunities for communities like Sudbury, says Chabot.

One example is the broader permissions for residential intensification, which aligns with the City's plans and objectives.

Chabot says areas like the downtown core, New Sudbury and Chelmsford are planned with the idea that residents live relatively close to the services they may need day to day.

Giving feedback to the province

Like other municipalities around the province, Greater Sudbury will submit a response to the province's proposal.

Chabot hopes it'll help "avoid potential problematic issues in the future."

Boutis also believes that the feedback might help clarify some uncertainties concerning how agricultural lands will be converted.

But she says that for most part, the province's housing proposals over the past year have gone forward unchanged despite public feedback.

The deadline to submit comments to the environmental registry is June 5.

Ontario has yet to release the part of the plan concerning natural heritage, such as policies to preserve biodiversity.

The planning policy statement is expected to come into effect in the fall.