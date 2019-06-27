To a sold out crowd at the Caruso Club, Sudbury's mayor discussed the importance of investment, economic development and growth of the City of Greater Sudbury.

"Friends, the state of our city is frankly the best it has been in a long time," said mayor Brian Bigger, during his fifth State of the City Address on Thursday.

While the city has been dealing with some issues when it comes to economic development recently — the Kingsway Entertainment District delays due to appeals and a controversial motion to disband the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation — Bigger says the city has made great progress since he was first elected in 2014.

"We just continue to see some very significant projects, talking about developments all over the community and one of the most significant things that we've done just within the last little while was reducing development charges by 50 per cent, I think it's sent a very strong signal to investors and developers," he said.

During his speech, Bigger discussed the city's unemployment rate — which is at the lowest it's been in years (5.1 per cent according to Greater Sudbury's most recent labour force data), the rate peaked at about 8.6 per cent in 2016, he said.

"We created 6,400 jobs just this year alone, we are the fourth fastest growing city by employment in Canada, you know we've got the lowest unemployment we've seen in decades," Bigger said.

Mayor Brian Bigger delivered his fifth State of the City Address on Thursday. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

"In fact, since May 2019 we have been the fourth strongest growing community in all of Canada when it comes to employment growth."

His speech also discussed the effects of climate change, he says extreme weather events are impacting the city's infrastructure, tourism and emergency services.

Earlier this year, city council declared a climate emergency.

"We have a number of plans that we are acting on that aim to reduce our own greenhouse gas emissions and prepare ourselves to adapt to the future challenges posed by climate change," said Bigger.