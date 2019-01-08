The former mayor and one of the original organizers of a music and fireworks event will ask the City of Timmins for funding for another Stars and Thunder festival.

On Tuesday, Steve Black will ask city council for $300,000 to continue the festival. According to a report he will present to council, the city would no longer host the festival, but rather sponsor it.

The event started in 2017 by the city, when Black was mayor at the time. The week long festival features musicians and an international fireworks competition.

In the two years the festival has been underway, it has had a $2.3 million deficit.

At his last council meeting, after losing the election in 2018, Black spoke about the controversy.

"I think it was still, to this day — even with it possibly costing me an election — a tremendous event for the City of Timmins."

On Tuesday, Black will request $300,000 in sponsorship to help transition the event from being run by the city to being privately run. He's also requesting the city help set up tents, tables and supply garbage and recycling bins for the festival.

Black is also proposing the event be reduced to four days.

In his report to council, Black states festival organizers are working with a major sponsor and are "hopeful to secure remaining funding needed if the city supports [the] request."