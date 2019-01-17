Stars and Thunder Festival cancelled for 2019 in Timmins, organizers say
A music and fireworks festival in Timmins won’t happen in 2019.
Festival in previous years ran a deficit
A music and fireworks festival in Timmins won't happen in 2019.
The Stars and Thunder Festival featured a week of music and a fireworks competition.
On Facebook, the organizers have posted the field where the event takes place will be undergoing upgrades.
As a result, it will not be ready to host the event in 2019.
The organizers add they are waiting to see if the city will support the festival in 2020, in hopes of starting it back up.
The festival was started two years ago by the city when Steve Black was mayor. It brought thousands of tourists to the city, but cost taxpayers $2.3 million.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.