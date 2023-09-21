Widespread masking is returning to long-term care homes in Ontario for staff, students, volunteers and support workers after a hiatus over the summer.

The requirement to mask was dropped last June, although it's always been mandatory during outbreaks.

In a memo on Nov. 2 from the chief medical officer of health, the assistant deputy minister of the long-term care division, Kelly McAslan outlined a return to mandatory masking in long-term care homes effective Nov. 7.

"Recent trends have shown a moderate to high level of community transmission of COVID-19 and an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in LTCHs [long-term care homes], with an increased risk of hospitalization amongst residents," she wrote.

"It is projected that COVID-19 activity may peak in the next few weeks, around the same time it is anticipated that influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) will rise."

The memo instructs operators that masks are required to be worn indoors in all resident areas for staff, students, volunteers, and support workers.

Other caregivers and visitors are strongly recommended to wear masks in indoor resident areas, other than when in residents' rooms, or when they are eating and drinking with residents in a communal space.

Kayla Belanger, with Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD), says respiratory illness cases and outbreaks have been creeping up since the end of summer and have been active in October and so far this month.

Data on their website ranks cases, hospital activity, outbreaks and wastewater activity as very high, although graphs show a similar level of activity at this time last year.

However, Belanger says outbreaks and cases may be starting to wane.

"The number of active COVID-19 cases currently as of November 14th that we have in the Sudbury Manitoulin districts is 142 active cases," she said.

"And that's actually a decrease from the last report that we had on November 10th. In terms of the number of active COVID-19 outbreaks, we currently have 15 and eight are in long-term care homes. And that's as of today.

This respiratory illness season there have been no outbreaks at Hoivakoti Nursing Home, part of Finlandia Village, in Sudbury, according to CEO David Munch. (www.findlandiavillage.com)

None of those outbreaks have been at the long-term care facility at Finlandia.

CEO David Munch says they've been fortunate and people have generally been receptive to the return of masking and there's been good uptake on vaccinations.

"So far it's been mainly positive definitely from our residents' perspective because they're highly susceptible to things like COVID and the flu," he said.

"Actually the key indicator for me was we had an in-house vaccination clinic for both the COVID booster and flu influenza and we were lined up out the door with residents wanting to to get it, and even when the masking memo went out last week, the majority if not all the visitors and residents of the village are complying with wearing masks."

All long-term care residents and those at high risk of illness from respiratory illness had first access to vaccines last month. A rollout for the general public started on Oct. 30.

Paige Matheson is a public health nurse with Public Health Sudbury and Districts

"The clinics are going really well," she said. "They've been steady with booked appointments and with walk-ins at most of our locations across the district, with even some of our select venues booking to full capacity."

She said from Sept. 14 to Nov. 13 of this year, 19,911 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across all sectors, including pharmacies, primary care providers as well as Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Matheson said there's no discernible difference between the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccines.

"We educate clients to say that both of the vaccines are safe and effective and they provide good efficacy against serious illness and hospitalization," she said.

"But clients do have the options to stick with the brand that they either wanted to or to try something different."

Matheson is encouraging everyone to get their flu and COVID vaccines, mask in crowded indoor spaces and wash hands for fifteen seconds as routine measures to protect themselves.