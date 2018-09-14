Sudbury's Stack Brewing is celebrating recent wins at the 2018 Ontario Brewing Awards.

At Thursday's event, Stack won three medals for it's beer.

The brewery won two medals in the Farmhouse Dark category, including bronze for it's Potre de L'Enfre and silver for its Stack Farmhouse Dark.

The company won a gold medal in the Altbeir category for its beer Impact.

"We couldn't be happier about this," Shawn Mailloux, owner of Stack Brewing said.

Shawn Mallioux is the owner of Stack Brewing in Sudbury. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

"We just had our fifth anniversary and it's nice to still receive recognition for our quality craft beer in a very competitive market."

The Ontario Brewing Awards highlighted breweries from across the province in more than 40 categories.