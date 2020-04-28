Provincial police arrest man, 31, in apartment stabbing incident
Police have made an arrest after a stabbing that took place at an apartment on Paris Street yesterday in Sudbury.
Paramedics took the 56-year-old victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Greater Sudbury Police Service said the attacker fled the scene in a black sedan. They noted the two individuals know each other and there was no threat to the general public.
OPP arrested a man last night on Highway 69 in Britt.
The 31-year-old is facing several charges including:
- Assault with a Weapon
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Fail to Comply with Probation Orders
The man was in bail court today and remains in custody.