Police have made an arrest after a stabbing that took place at an apartment on Paris Street yesterday in Sudbury.

Paramedics took the 56-year-old victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service said the attacker fled the scene in a black sedan. They noted the two individuals know each other and there was no threat to the general public.

OPP arrested a man last night on Highway 69 in Britt.

The 31-year-old is facing several charges including:

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Fail to Comply with Probation Orders

The man was in bail court today and remains in custody.