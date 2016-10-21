Next week, Sudbury city council will decide whether or not to designate a former French school as a heritage building.

When St. Louis De Gonzague was built in 1914 on Mackenzie Street, it was against the law to teach in French. The administration defied that rule, until the law was eventually changed.

Cortney St. Jean is the chair of the neighbourhood Community Action Network.

She says the building is significant for her and many others.

"For me being a francophone, this is very important because it helped secure French language education for all of us," she said.

St. Jean says the owner (Autumnwood) plans to turn it into a medical office building with significant changes.

"They were going to wrap the entire facade in a faux metal stucco panel exterior, which would stick out like a sore thumb in our historic neighbourhood. Most buildings are brick clad," she said.

St. Jean says discussions with the owner on preserving the brick exterior and maintaining the building have been going on since January.

Another part of the building is home to the Sudbury Indie Cinema.