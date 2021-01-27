St Joseph's Villa in Greater Sudbury will see half of the amount it requested from city council earlier this year.

In January, the not-for-profit long term care home had asked the city for $1-million to help pay for roof repairs and other building improvements.

The recently-approved 2021 municipal budget includes future funding for the facility, but money won't start flowing until 2022 and 2023.

It was city councillor Renee Lapierre who proposed cutting the original request in half and splitting it over two years, since the pandemic has left the city in a challenging financial position.

"We can't put an end to COVID at the 2021 calendar and say 'Whoo Hoo it's all done!' That's not going to happen. I think this will linger for a little bit longer."

"So we have to be savvy and project a little bit further. I think being partners and offering a half million over a couple of years, not counting this year, would help them," he said.

The $500,000 will be reduced from the respective capital budgets for 2022 and 2023, with no impact on 2021 tax levy.

Jo-Anne Palkovits, president and CEO for St Joseph's Health Centre, is grateful for the amount the city was able to provide.

"These are challenging times, it is COVID, everyone is struggling," she said.

Jo-Anne Palkovits is president and CEO of St. Joseph's Health Centre, which oversees St. Joseph's Villa in Sudbury. (St. Joseph’s Health Centre of Sudbury)

"I know the city got many [funding] requests. The fact that it was a unanimous vote by the city's mayor and council just reinforces the support that we have from the city."

In debt to pay for much-needed repairs

The repairs to the roof at St Joseph's Villa couldn't wait for the municipal funding decision.

"When your roof is leaking, you can't wait. It was leaking that badly," Palkovits said.

"So we've actually gone ahead and replaced the roof already, so we're in debt and we'll just have to carry that debt until we're able to get the monies from the city and of course, others from whom we're looking for money," she added.

Along with the roof, Palkovits says they need to replace the HVAC system at St Joseph's Villa, as well as the industrial stove and other kitchen equipment.

Province not funding capital projects right now

Long term care funding is normally a provincial responsibility, but Palkovits says the provincial government isn't currently funding capital projects.

"It's not that we were turned down, it's just a matter of there not being dollars in that kind of envelope," she said.

"Having said that we do actually have an ask in now to the province and the feds hoping that they might be able to assist us in funding our HVAC system."

Palkovits says they've started a $4.2 million capital campaign to raise money to help pay down the debt, and pay for the other repairs and retrogrades.

Although fundraising has been challenging during the pandemic, they have already raised $700,000

St Joseph's Villa normally can accommodate 128 residents, however due to COVID-19, there are six empty beds in case of infection protection and control measures during an outbreak.