A request for funding from St Joseph's Villa long term care home will be considered by Sudbury city council.

City Council approved a motion to create a business case for financially helping the long term care home from the 2021 budget.

The 18-year-old facility needs a new roof, and upgrades and maintenance to its building.

"Where do we draw the line, especially when the money should be coming from the provincial level to support initiatives like this?" asked councillor Mark Signoretti.

Signoretti was one of five city councillors who voted against the motion, which was carried.

"My biggest fear is that we'll go down a slippery slope or other long term care facilities would be coming to council with the same request," Signoretti said.

'We have our own leaky roofs'

"I appreciate that we want to support this excellent local home, and all of the residents that are living there. But how are we supporting them if we are enabling the province to continue under funding long term care homes across Ontario?" said councillor Geoff McCausland.

"Health care is not our responsibility. It is the responsibility of the provincial government. To put it simply these homes shouldn't need to be running fundraising campaigns," he added.

McCausland also felt the municipality already had a long list of other funding priorities.

"We have a lot of our own leaky roofs that we need to take care of."

Sudbury city councillor Deb McIntosh says although St Joseph's Villa is a 'valuable community asset', city council will already be considering $6 million in other business cases listed in the 2021 budget. (Erik White/CBC )

Councillor Deb McIntosh agreed. She spoke about the tough decisions city council will have to make when it comes to budget deliberations. There are already 27 business cases listed in the budget.

"Adding it to the $6 million in business cases that we already have; We have a difficult budget ahead of us. And while this is — again, I will say — a valuable community asset, I can't see that we're going to be able to support all these organizations in the city, especially the ones that are provincial responsibilities," she said.

Councillor Michael Vagnini called the business case for St Joseph's Villa a jumping off point for other non-profit organizations to seek out municipal funding from the budget (Martha Dillman/CBC)

Councillor Michael Vagnini thought the motion was a great opportunity for a business case. He called it a jumping off point for other non-profit organizations to seek out municipal funding.

"When we look at what we give the CANs (Community Action Networks) or the HCI (Healthy Community Initiatives) funds they're very minimal. This is for compassionate care," he said.

Vagnini then used an analogy about a homeowner who had saved up for future repairs to their house.

"Nobody knew that the house was on fire; Nobody knew about COVID and nobody knew COVID was coming."

"We have a lot of money for big scale projects that we can put aside, because you don't need a swimming pool in the backyard while your house is on fire." Vagnini said, referring to money the city had set aside for large scale projects.

In January, representatives from St Joseph's Villa asked the city for $1 million. The motion for the business case includes $1 million support over three years.

Greater Sudbury's 2021 budget will be deliberated and approved in March.