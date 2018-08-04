Perry Coulter knows for sure that he is an islander.

His ancestors arrived in 1875 and most importantly, he was born on St. Joseph Island, before the local hospital lost its maternity ward in the early 1960s.

"Since then children born in Sault Ste. Marie and raised on the island are islanders," says the retired school custodian.

"They should be here within a few days, though."

​Coulter says when he was young, the old stock islanders looked down on those whose roots on St. Joe weren't as deep.

"I would like to hope nowadays yes, but years ago, sad to say the answer was no," he says.

Perry Coulter says he is considered an islander, because his great grandfather first settled on St. Joseph Island in 1875. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

In the worst cases, Coulter says these newcomers were referred to as "ferry trash" and after the bridge was built to the mainland in 1974, they became "bridge trash."

"Now personally I don't like that term. I'd prefer they be called "off-islanders," he says.

Kristi Hartley has lived on St. Joseph Island for 15 years, when she arrived from the Yukon with a one-year-old son and an 18-dog sled team.

But her "understanding" is that she isn't an islander, because she wasn't born there. And her daughter, who was born in a Sault hospital while living on St. Joes, isn't either because her parents aren't.

Still, Hartley doesn't have many bad words to say about her island life.

Kirsti Hartley has lived on St. Joseph Island for years, but says some would not consider her an islander, because she wasn't born there. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"This has been a phenomenal place to raise my children," she says. "It's an amazing place to live"

​These are unwritten rules, however, that not everyone seems to follow.

Jody Wildman, the mayor of the Township of St. Joseph, has lived on the island for nearly 20 years and considers himself an islander.

Jody Wildman is the mayor of St. Joseph Township and Mark Henderson is the Reeve of Jocelyn Township on St. Joseph Island. (Erik White/CBC)

"I think that's myth," he says of these restrictions on who is an islander.

"I've never heard that from people here."

There is another term used to describe the people who come every summer, many of them members of American families who have been coming to the island for decades.

They are called "summer people."

Barbara Mayer and Stanley Matthews are among the "summer people"—mostly Americans who spent the warm months on St. Joseph Island. (Erik White/CBc)

The Matthews family has been summering on St. Joes for over a century, including the entire life of Stanley Matthews from Texas.

"It's kind of like that old friend you haven't seen in ages and when you do see again, you pick up just like it was the other day," he says.

Barbara Mayer of Michigan first visited in 1960 and looks forward to every summer.

But she says the summer people don't necessarily associate with each other.

"They all think the island is theirs, but they're wrong. It's mine," Mayer says with a laugh.