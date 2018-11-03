It's been ten years since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was established to examine the impact of the Indian Residential School System on Indigenous people in Canada.

Hundreds of stories came to light about the abuse at those schools, and the damage done to First Nations and their culture.

Northern Ontario played its part in the tragedy.

Sudbury's Bill McLeod recently published St. John's Residential School, Chapleau 1907-1948, a book about the two residential schools that operated in Chapleau, a community about 450 kilometres northwest of Sudbury.

As he told CBC's Up North, his reasons for writing the book were personal.

"My grandfather was the Indian agent in Chapleau in 1913 to 1916," McLeod said. "He was quite deeply involved. As you probably know, a better name for the Indian agent was kidnapper-in- chief."

"They had to gather up the children from their parents and take them to the residential schools, and make sure they were kept there. If they ran away, he had to chase them."

The first death at St. John's

McLeod said according to family tales, his grandfather eventually quit, citing the poor pay and the tasks he was saddled with.

"The first death that occurred while he was the Indian agent was a little girl from Flying Post," McLeod said. "He arranged the funeral and paid the Chapleau funeral home 35 dollars and submitted the bill to Ottawa."

"He was given a written reprimand and told he was never supposed to pay more than 15 dollars for the burial of an Indian. 18, tops."

