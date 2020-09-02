St. John Ambulance first aid training restarts, but teaching methods will be different
Training teaches people to wrap wounds, do CPR and other medical interventions
The St. John Ambulance has re-started in-person first aid training, after coming to an abrupt halt when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
But classes are being run in a different way to keep participants safe, according to Michelle Morin, client services co-ordinator with the organization.
One change has students wrapping their own legs — instead of each others — when learning how to dress a wound.
"That is definitely our favourite one, because as the participants or student, I can see if it's too tight, too loose. I can modify," she said.
"From an instructor perspective, I can communicate those ideas with those students. The other option, and this one is definitely comical, is we can use a pool noodle as well."
'Hectic' teaching season ahead
Morin says the demand for first aid training is very high because classes have been shut down for so long.
And now they have to re-start with fewer students in the classroom. That will enable students physically distance themselves from other.
This fall will likely be a hectic one, Morin predicts.
"We're getting all of our back-to-schoolers, those who are going to work after holidays. So it's always been an important season for us, September, October, November. So we're seeing a high number of registrations, and our biggest barrier being we don't have the class capacity like we used to."
She says they're looking at hiring more teachers to offer more classes.
With files from Martha Dillman
