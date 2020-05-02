There is an outbreak of COVID-19 at St Gabriel's Villa in Chelmsford, Ont.

On Saturday, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) reported that an employee of the long term care home tested positive for the virus.

Under Ontario's Ministry of Health and Ministry of Long Term Care guidelines, one positive case of COVID-19 within a long-term care home is considered an outbreak.

The health unit says the woman, who is in her 50s, is self-isolating at home.

The employee was tested as part of the ongoing targeted surveillance of long term care homes across the province.

This is the fourth long term care home in Greater Sudbury to report an outbreak. Pioneer Manor, Extendicare York and St Joseph's Villa all have cases of the virus.

St. Gabriel's Villa and St. Joseph's Villa are both operated by the same management, St. Joseph's Health Centre.

This brings to 59, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the health unit covering Greater Sudbury, Manitoulin Island and outlying areas.

There are 167 total cases across the northeast.