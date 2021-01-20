St. David's School COVID-19 cases grow to three — health unit declares outbreak

Sudbury's health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in St. David School after two more people tested positive for the virus.

There are now three cases associated with the Sudbury Catholic District School Board's elementary school.

An outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other.

The health unit says parents, caregivers and employees are being notified and will receive public health guidance.

In a letter sent from the school board, St. David School had already made the decision to shift to remote learning, starting today.