No risk to public following online threat at St. Charles College, Sudbury police say

Sudbury police say an early-morning threat at St. Charles College originated from a fake social media account used to target a particular youth.

According to a press release from Greater Sudbury Police Services, police began receiving multiple calls regarding a potential threat at St. Charles College, a secondary school in Sudbury.

Several students had received a screenshot on Snapchat of a post that described the threat a school shooting.

Through its investigation, police determined that the youth mentioned in the post is not responsible for the post.

That individual is not attending school today, police said, as the investigation continues.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but a police presence will continue at the school to assist in making staff and students feel safe.