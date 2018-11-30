The uncertainty continues this week for workers in the steel industry in Sault Ste. Marie.

On Thursday, Tenaris Tubes announced it will be laying off 90 local workers as of Dec. 15.

That is the same day the company will begin a three-week shutdown for the remaining workforce of about 150 at its Sault Ste. Marie plant.

The company blames its sagging business on American tariffs and stalled plans for oil pipelines in Canada.

This comes as an announcement on the future of the main steel plant in the Sault is expected at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Algoma steel and its 2,800 workers have been facing uncertainty since 2014, when the former Essar mill filed for bankruptcy protection.