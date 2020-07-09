A Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. woman is calling on the federal government to relax border rules for couples who live in border communities.

Joyce McComiskey met a man named Tony about a year and a half ago. He lives just across the river from her in Sault., Michigan.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, McComiskey says it wasn't an issue that she lives in Canada and he resides in the United States.

"We were just respecting all of the rules of the border in terms of how long he could come and how long he could stay," she said. "People drive across for work. People drive across for school. I'm not the first person in the Soo in this position."

But that changed in March when the federal government closed the border between Canada and the United States. When the announcement was made the border was going to close, McComiskey and her daughter were in Michigan, visiting Tony.

"We were told to come home [because] the border was closing on Friday," she said.

"Although we don't normally think of ourselves as abroad when we go to Tony's house, clearly we were. We had no idea when we left that we never knew when we were going to see him again."

Initially, they thought the separation may last a month.

"It's been a big adjustment," she said. "He is normally part of our everyday. We function as a family of three under normal circumstances."

She says because they're not married, she's not sure when the rules would change that would allow her and Tony to see each other.

'Hurts even harder'

McComiskey says she wants the rules to be somewhat relaxed for people in her situation. She says both are willing to get tested for COVID-19 before leaving the country.

"We would happily submit to the quarantine," she said. "He doesn't want to come here and do things. He wants to come home and be with me and be with my daughter."

She's signed a petition calling for the federal government to address the issue. She says they want the government to "redefine the idea of family."

"What we're looking for is the room for a long-term committed relationship," she said. "If you look at the European Union, you've got different kinds of proof."

She says that includes family members confirming the couple has been in a relationship for a certain period of time.

McComiskey says it's difficult that the closure keeps getting extended, as she's not sure when her family will be back together.

"Every time it rolls over again, it hurts even harder."